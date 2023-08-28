Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Rays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has nine doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .231.

Higashioka has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), with more than one hit nine times (12.9%).

He has gone deep in 12.9% of his games this year, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Higashioka has an RBI in 26 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 19 of 70 games (27.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .216 AVG .243 .264 OBP .274 .464 SLG .351 12 XBH 6 6 HR 3 15 RBI 17 30/7 K/BB 30/5 0 SB 0

