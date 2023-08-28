The New York Liberty's (27-7) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Monday, August 28 game against the Las Vegas Aces (30-5) at Barclays Center. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Liberty secured a 111-76 win over the Lynx.

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 3.3 1.7 1.3

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Liberty vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty Player Leaders

Breanna Stewart leads her team in both points (23.1) and rebounds (9.2) per contest, and also puts up 3.6 assists. At the other end, she delivers 1.5 steals (eighth in the league) and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in the WNBA).

Sabrina Ionescu averages 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc (second in WNBA) with 3.6 made 3-pointers per contest (first in WNBA).

Courtney Vandersloot leads the Liberty at 8 assists per game, while also averaging 3.6 rebounds and 10 points. She is second in the WNBA in assists.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 11.9 points, 1.7 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Betnijah Laney averages 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor (ninth in WNBA) and 38% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Liberty vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -1.5 173.5

