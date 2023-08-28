On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .206 with eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.3% of his 70 games this year, with at least two hits in 12.9% of them.

He has homered in four games this year (5.7%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

Cabrera has an RBI in 17 of 70 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 31.4% of his games this year (22 of 70), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .200 AVG .211 .231 OBP .296 .320 SLG .284 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 14 23/3 K/BB 29/13 3 SB 4

