Kerry Carpenter and Aaron Judge will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers play the New York Yankees on Monday at 6:40 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Yankees are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Tigers (-110). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their foes are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Yankees contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have come away with 16 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 16-29 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 61 of its 129 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 26-35 27-21 35-47 48-58 14-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.