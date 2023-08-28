The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter head into the first of a four-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Monday at Comerica Park.

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 181 home runs.

New York ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 548 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 4.06 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.244 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Luis Severino (3-8) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing one hit.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Severino has made seven starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Eduardo Rodríguez 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown

