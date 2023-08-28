The Detroit Tigers (59-71) have dropped two straight games as they ready to take on the New York Yankees (62-68), who have also dropped two in a row. Monday's outing at Comerica Park begins at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers will give the ball to Reese Olson (2-5, 5.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Luis Severino (3-8, 7.26 ERA).

Yankees vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (3-8) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 7.26 ERA in 74 1/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .309 batting average against him.

Severino has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Severino heads into the game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (2-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, a 3.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.250 in 15 games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 12 starts this season.

Olson has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 12 chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

