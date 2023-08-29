The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 31 walks.

In 43 of 80 games this year (53.8%) Stanton has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (17.5%).

Looking at the 80 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (22.5%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (35.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (17.5%).

In 36.3% of his games this year (29 of 80), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .205 AVG .199 .278 OBP .287 .438 SLG .432 14 XBH 16 10 HR 9 25 RBI 24 40/14 K/BB 48/17 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings