On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 132 hits and an OBP of .334, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .446.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 62nd in on base percentage, and 63rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Torres has had a hit in 92 of 129 games this year (71.3%), including multiple hits 35 times (27.1%).

He has gone deep in 20 games this season (15.5%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.9% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (54 of 129), with two or more runs 13 times (10.1%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 59 .277 AVG .258 .352 OBP .314 .494 SLG .396 25 XBH 19 15 HR 6 33 RBI 22 42/30 K/BB 37/20 7 SB 5

Tigers Pitching Rankings