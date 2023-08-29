Kyle Higashioka vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Higashioka (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Tigers Player Props
|Yankees vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Yankees vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Yankees vs Tigers
|Yankees vs Tigers Odds
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has nine doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while batting .227.
- Higashioka has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (26 of 71), with two or more RBI six times (8.5%).
- He has scored in 19 of 71 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers
- Click Here for Aaron Judge
- Click Here for Gleyber Torres
- Click Here for Giancarlo Stanton
- Click Here for Harrison Bader
- Click Here for Oswald Peraza
- Click Here for DJ LeMahieu
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.216
|AVG
|.237
|.264
|OBP
|.273
|.464
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|30/7
|K/BB
|33/6
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Skubal (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 44 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.06, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.