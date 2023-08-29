Yankees vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 29
Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-72) taking on the New York Yankees (63-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and Michael King (3-5) for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (37%) in those games.
- New York has a mark of 14-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (552 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 24
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Michael King vs Patrick Corbin
|August 25
|@ Rays
|W 6-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Zach Eflin
|August 26
|@ Rays
|L 3-0
|Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 27
|@ Rays
|L 7-4
|Carlos Rodón vs Zack Littell
|August 28
|@ Tigers
|W 4-1
|Luis Severino vs Reese Olson
|August 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Michael King vs Tarik Skubal
|August 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Matt Manning
|August 31
|@ Tigers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|September 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Framber Valdez
|September 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Luis Severino vs Hunter Brown
|September 3
|@ Astros
|-
|TBA vs Justin Verlander
