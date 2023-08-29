Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (59-72) taking on the New York Yankees (63-68) at 6:40 PM ET (on August 29). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Tarik Skubal (3-2) for the Tigers and Michael King (3-5) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Yankees vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (37%) in those games.

New York has a mark of 14-24 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

New York scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (552 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Yankees Schedule