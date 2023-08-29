The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter ready for the second of a four-game series against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Tuesday at Comerica Park.

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 183 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 362 extra-base hits, New York ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 552 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.241 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Michael King to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up no earned runs.

He has 29 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 42 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Eduardo Rodríguez 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away - Justin Verlander

