Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Tigers on August 29, 2023
Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-New York Yankees matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Tigers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 132 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .268/.334/.446 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has 72 hits with 11 doubles, 29 home runs, 60 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .267/.396/.630 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Aug. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Skubal Stats
- The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Skubal has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.
Skubal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|7
|1
|at Guardians
|Aug. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|1
|at Red Sox
|Aug. 11
|5.1
|7
|5
|4
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Aug. 5
|5.1
|6
|1
|0
|6
|1
|at Marlins
|Jul. 30
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|0
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 113 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 69 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .233/.316/.436 on the season.
- Torkelson has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with two walks.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerry Carpenter Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Carpenter Stats
- Kerry Carpenter has 86 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .290/.354/.539 on the year.
Carpenter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 25
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Aug. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
