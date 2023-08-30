As of August 30, the Buffalo Bills' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them third-best in the NFL.

Watch the Bills this season on Fubo!

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +120

+120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bills to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, six Bills games hit the over.

Offensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the by averaging 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Bills were 7-1 at home and 6-2 away.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Allen scored seven touchdowns and picked up 762 yards.

Click here to read about Allen's 2023 fantasy outlook!

Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

Should you draft Diggs in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

Is Murray worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, catching 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

Click here to learn more about Davis' 2023 fantasy value!

As a playmaker on defense, Matt Milano amassed 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three interceptions in 15 games last year.

Bet on Bills to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2500 5 October 8 Jaguars - +3000 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +10000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +1100 10 November 13 Broncos - +4500 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1500 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2500 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2500

Odds are current as of August 30 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.