As of now the New York Giants are 20th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Offensively, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

New York picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

Click here to read about Jones' 2023 fantasy outlook!

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

Also, Barkley had 57 catches for 338 yards and zero touchdowns.

Should you draft Barkley in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Is Campbell worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (55.7 per game).

Click here to learn more about Slayton's 2023 fantasy value!

Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

Odds are current as of August 30 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.