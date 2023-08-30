Gleyber Torres vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.711 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 134 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .455. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 56th in slugging.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 93 of 130 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (28.5%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those games (13.1%).
- He has scored in 55 of 130 games this season, and more than once 13 times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|60
|.277
|AVG
|.264
|.352
|OBP
|.325
|.494
|SLG
|.413
|25
|XBH
|20
|15
|HR
|7
|33
|RBI
|23
|42/30
|K/BB
|37/21
|7
|SB
|5
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 157 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Wentz will start for the Tigers, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old lefty.
