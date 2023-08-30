On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Brendan White
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 58.0% of his 81 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bader has driven home a run in 22 games this season (27.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Yankees Players vs the Tigers

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 37
.242 AVG .235
.287 OBP .262
.392 SLG .333
14 XBH 6
4 HR 3
20 RBI 17
31/8 K/BB 24/5
9 SB 7

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
  • White (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.