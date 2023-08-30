Harrison Bader vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Harrison Bader (.139 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Brendan White. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Brendan White
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .239 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 58.0% of his 81 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven home a run in 22 games this season (27.2%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 32 games this season (39.5%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.242
|AVG
|.235
|.287
|OBP
|.262
|.392
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|24/5
|9
|SB
|7
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (157 total, 1.2 per game).
- White (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the right-hander tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.
