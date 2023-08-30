Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Joey Wentz, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are sixth in MLB play with 186 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York's .401 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Yankees are 29th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

New York has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (556 total runs).

The Yankees' .303 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game, the No. 14 average in baseball.

New York's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 2.95 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 168 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

Cole enters this outing with 19 quality starts under his belt this year.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in a game 25 times this season heading into this game.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Joey Wentz 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away - Justin Verlander 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal

