Aaron Judge -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers, with Matt Manning on the mound, on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks.

In 60.8% of his games this year (48 of 79), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (20.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 23 games this year, he has hit a long ball (29.1%, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.2% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 57% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (15.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .219 AVG .311 .333 OBP .452 .527 SLG .712 17 XBH 23 14 HR 15 29 RBI 27 53/26 K/BB 47/35 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings