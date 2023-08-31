DJ LeMahieu vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .649 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .243 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 75 of 111 games this year (67.6%) LeMahieu has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (17.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.8% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 28 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (33.3%), including five games with multiple runs (4.5%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|53
|.251
|AVG
|.234
|.342
|OBP
|.301
|.419
|SLG
|.371
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|13
|55/25
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 160 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- The Tigers will send Manning (5-4) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .218 batting average against him.
