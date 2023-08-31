At +6600 as of August 31, the New York Giants aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it surrendered 358.2 yards per game (25th) on defense.

The Giants had a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.

New York posted three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Jones also rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley rushed for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

