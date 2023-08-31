Harrison Bader vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Harrison Bader (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Bader has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (48 of 82), with multiple hits 15 times (18.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (26.8%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (32 of 82), with two or more runs seven times (8.5%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.242
|AVG
|.237
|.287
|OBP
|.269
|.392
|SLG
|.333
|14
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|17
|31/8
|K/BB
|25/6
|9
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up only one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
