On Thursday, Harrison Bader (batting .121 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Matt Manning

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .240 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Bader has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (48 of 82), with multiple hits 15 times (18.3%).

He has hit a home run in 8.5% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (26.8%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this season (32 of 82), with two or more runs seven times (8.5%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .242 AVG .237 .287 OBP .269 .392 SLG .333 14 XBH 6 4 HR 3 20 RBI 17 31/8 K/BB 25/6 9 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings