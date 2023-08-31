The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Matt Manning and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Tigers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Matt Manning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 walks while hitting .249.

In 55 of 95 games this season (57.9%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (13.7%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI in 23.2% of his games this year (22 of 95), with more than one RBI nine times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (5.3%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .237 AVG .259 .292 OBP .330 .359 SLG .354 9 XBH 9 3 HR 3 12 RBI 23 19/9 K/BB 38/17 5 SB 5

