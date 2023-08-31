At +1800, the New York Jets are No. 7 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 31.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

New York Betting Insights

New York covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.

New York sported the 25th-ranked offense last season (318.2 yards per game), and it was even better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Jets were 3-5. Away, they were 4-5.

As a favorite last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.

Jets Impact Players

Aaron Rodgers passed for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his passes, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games with the Packers last year.

Also, Rodgers rushed for 94 yards and one TD.

On the ground for the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).

Cook also had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two TDs.

Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In the passing game for the Packers, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

C.J. Mosley totaled one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills - +900 2 September 17 @ Cowboys - +1500 3 September 24 Patriots - +6600 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +4500 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +6600 9 November 6 Chargers - +2500 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +8000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +900 12 November 24 Dolphins - +2500 13 December 3 Falcons - +8000 14 December 10 Texans - +20000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +2500 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3500 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +6600

