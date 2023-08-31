The Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-0) face a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-0) on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Minnesota ranked 65th in total offense this season (389.8 yards per game), but it really clicked on defense, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 389.8 yards allowed per game. Nebraska put up 22.6 points per game offensively last season (102nd in the FBS), and it gave up 27.6 points per game (77th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Minnesota vs. Nebraska Key Statistics (2022)

Minnesota Nebraska 389.8 (58th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344.2 (108th) 294.7 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.4 (80th) 207.5 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.3 (100th) 182.2 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.8 (80th) 13 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (74th) 18 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (84th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders (2022)

Tanner Morgan's previous season stat line: 1,382 passing yards (106.3 per game), 107-for-160 (66.9%), nine touchdowns and five picks.

Last season Mohamed Ibrahim took 320 rushing attempts for 1,665 yards (128.1 per game) and scored 20 touchdowns.

Treyson Potts ran for 474 yards on 101 carries (36.5 yards per game), with three rushing touchdowns last year.

Daniel Jackson amassed 37 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 60 times, and averaged 42.8 yards per game.

Brevyn Spann-Ford tacked on 497 yards on 42 grabs with two touchdowns. He was targeted 61 times, and averaged 38.2 receiving yards per game.

Mike Brown-Stephens hauled in 22 passes on 40 targets for 338 yards, compiling 26.0 receiving yards per game.

Nebraska Stats Leaders (2022)

Casey Thompson connected on 63.1% of his passes and threw for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Anthony Grant racked up six rushing touchdowns on 76.3 yards per game last season.

Ajay Allen ran for two touchdowns on 190 yards a year ago.

Trey Palmer averaged 86.9 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Marcus Washington caught 31 passes last season on his way to 471 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Travis Vokolek grabbed 20 passes on his way to 240 receiving yards and two touchdowns a season ago.

Rep your team with officially licensed Minnesota or Nebraska gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.