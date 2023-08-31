Oswaldo Cabrera vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 31
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera and his .361 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Detroit Tigers and Matt Manning on August 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Tigers.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .212.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 45.1% of his 71 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in 18 games this season (25.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 31.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.2%.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.200
|AVG
|.223
|.231
|OBP
|.310
|.320
|SLG
|.295
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|15
|23/3
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (160 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (5-4) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up no earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
