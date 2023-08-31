Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with eight games involving teams from the NEC on the early-season slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Western Michigan Broncos 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Edinboro (PA) Fighting Scots at Duquesne Dukes 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NEC Front Row LIU Post Pioneers at Ohio Bobcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Hampshire Wildcats at Stonehill Skyhawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NEC Front Row Merrimack Warriors at Holy Cross Crusaders 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) American International Yellow Jackets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NEC Front Row Lafayette Leopards at Sacred Heart Pioneers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2 NEC Front Row

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!