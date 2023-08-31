NEC Games Today: How to Watch NEC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 1
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Week 1 of the college football campaign is here, with eight games involving teams from the NEC on the early-season slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
NEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Western Michigan Broncos
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, August 31
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Edinboro (PA) Fighting Scots at Duquesne Dukes
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NEC Front Row
|LIU Post Pioneers at Ohio Bobcats
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Hampshire Wildcats at Stonehill Skyhawks
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NEC Front Row
|Merrimack Warriors at Holy Cross Crusaders
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Wagner Seahawks at Fordham Rams
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|American International Yellow Jackets at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NEC Front Row
|Lafayette Leopards at Sacred Heart Pioneers
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 2
|NEC Front Row
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.