Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take the field on Thursday at Comerica Park against Clarke Schmidt, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch will be at 1:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Tigers have +105 odds to upset. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 55.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (42-34).

New York has gone 37-28 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (56.9% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Yankees a 55.6% chance to win.

New York has played in 132 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-65-6).

The Yankees have gone 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 29-35 27-21 38-47 50-58 15-10

