Gleyber Torres and Kerry Carpenter will look to continue their recent offensive production when the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers square off at Comerica Park on Thursday, at 1:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 189 total home runs.

New York's .402 slugging percentage is 18th in MLB.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the league (.228).

New York has the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (562 total runs).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 14th in baseball.

New York's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt gets the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.51 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Schmidt enters the game with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros - Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning

