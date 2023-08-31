As they try to secure the series sweep on Thursday, August 31, Clarke Schmidt will toe the rubber for the New York Yankees (65-68) as they take on the Detroit Tigers (59-74), who will counter with Matt Manning. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-130). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023

Thursday, August 31, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (8-8, 4.51 ERA) vs Manning - DET (5-4, 3.80 ERA)

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have won 42 out of the 76 games, or 55.3%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Yankees have gone 36-24 (60%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 44, or 41.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 37-51 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+120) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Oswald Peraza 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

