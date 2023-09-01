Aaron Judge vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Aaron Judge -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +170)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .262 with 11 doubles, 29 home runs and 61 walks.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 48 of 80 games this year (60%), including 16 multi-hit games (20%).
- In 23 games this year, he has gone deep (28.8%, and 8.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Judge has driven home a run in 31 games this year (38.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 45 of 80 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.219
|AVG
|.308
|.333
|OBP
|.450
|.527
|SLG
|.707
|17
|XBH
|23
|14
|HR
|15
|29
|RBI
|27
|53/26
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander gets the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.06, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
