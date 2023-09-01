The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .243.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 76 of 112 games this year (67.9%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (17.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (6.3%).

He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 54 .251 AVG .235 .342 OBP .305 .419 SLG .370 19 XBH 14 7 HR 6 22 RBI 13 55/25 K/BB 48/21 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings