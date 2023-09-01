DJ LeMahieu vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu and his .694 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Tigers.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .243.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 76 of 112 games this year (67.9%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (17.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (10.7%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (25.0%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (6.3%).
- He has scored in 33.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|54
|.251
|AVG
|.235
|.342
|OBP
|.305
|.419
|SLG
|.370
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|13
|55/25
|K/BB
|48/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (10-6) to the mound for his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.06, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.