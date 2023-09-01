Giancarlo Stanton vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
After hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will start Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .203.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (45 of 83), with multiple hits 15 times (18.1%).
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (22.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year (30 of 83), he has scored, and in five of those games (6%) he has scored more than once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|41
|.205
|AVG
|.201
|.278
|OBP
|.282
|.438
|SLG
|.434
|14
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|10
|25
|RBI
|26
|40/14
|K/BB
|52/17
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Verlander makes the start for the Astros, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering two hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed a 3.06 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .227 to his opponents.
