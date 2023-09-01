After hitting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees face the Houston Astros (who will start Justin Verlander) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet SW

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton has 11 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .203.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 54.2% of his games this year (45 of 83), with multiple hits 15 times (18.1%).

In 19 games this season, he has homered (22.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has had an RBI in 29 games this season (34.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 36.1% of his games this year (30 of 83), he has scored, and in five of those games (6%) he has scored more than once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 41 .205 AVG .201 .278 OBP .282 .438 SLG .434 14 XBH 17 10 HR 10 25 RBI 26 40/14 K/BB 52/17 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings