At +6600, the New York Giants are No. 20 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 1.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.

Offensively, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).

The Giants had five wins at home last year and four on the road.

As favorites, New York was 3-2. As underdogs, the Giants were 6-5-1.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 TD passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Okereke compiled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1500 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +40000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +1000 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3500 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1800 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1500 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +4000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +800

