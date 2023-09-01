Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with 136 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Torres has had a hit in 94 of 132 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.0%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (22 of 132), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (28.8%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (12.9%).

He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 62 .277 AVG .264 .352 OBP .325 .494 SLG .424 25 XBH 22 15 HR 8 33 RBI 24 42/30 K/BB 38/22 7 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings