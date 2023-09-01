Gleyber Torres vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Houston Astros, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on September 1 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with 136 hits and an OBP of .339, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
- Torres has had a hit in 94 of 132 games this season (71.2%), including multiple hits 37 times (28.0%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (22 of 132), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (28.8%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (12.9%).
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.6%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|62
|.277
|AVG
|.264
|.352
|OBP
|.325
|.494
|SLG
|.424
|25
|XBH
|22
|15
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|24
|42/30
|K/BB
|38/22
|7
|SB
|6
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.92 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Verlander (10-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.06 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 40-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.06, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
