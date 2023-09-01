Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As of September 1 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.
Watch the Jets this season on Fubo!
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Looking to place a futures bet on the Jets to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Jets games hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it thrived on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.
- New York won only twice when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers had 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year, completing 64.6% of his throws for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game).
- On the ground, Rodgers scored one touchdown and picked up 94 yards.
- Click here to read about Rodgers' 2023 fantasy outlook!
- On the ground for the Vikings last season, Dalvin Cook scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,173 yards (69.0 per game).
- Cook also had 39 catches for 295 yards and two TDs.
- Should you draft Cook in fantasy this year? Click here to learn more!
- Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- Is Wilson worth a roster spot in fantasy this year? Click here to do some more research!
- In 15 games played with the Packers, Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- Click here to learn more about Lazard's 2023 fantasy value!
- On defense last year, C.J. Mosley helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
Bet on Jets to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of September 1 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.