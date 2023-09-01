The Connecticut Sun (25-11) will lean on DeWanna Bonner (ninth in WNBA, 17.9 points per game) to help them knock off Breanna Stewart (second in league, 23.0) and the New York Liberty (28-7) on Friday, September 1, 2023 at Barclays Center, at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sun matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Sun Moneyline
BetMGM Liberty (-7.5) 162.5 -375 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Liberty (-7.5) 162.5 -350 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Liberty vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Liberty are 16-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Sun have covered 19 times in 35 matchups with a spread this season.
  • New York has been favored by 7.5 points or more 26 times this season, and covered the spread in 12 of those contests.
  • Connecticut has not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • A total of 19 out of the Liberty's 34 games this season have hit the over.
  • A total of 20 Sun games this season have hit the over.

