How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

If you're looking to bet on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.

Games in New York Today

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-225)

Rangers (-225) Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+180)

Capitals (+180) Total: 6

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York TV Channel: MSGSN,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

MSGSN,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Islanders (-125)

Islanders (-125) Moneyline Underdog: Penguins (+105)

Penguins (+105) Total: 6

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Bucks Moneyline: -160

-160 Nets Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 240.5

Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: TNT,Max

TNT,Max Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-155)

Bruins (-155) Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+130)

Sabres (+130) Total: 6

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)

Thunder (-3.5) Thunder Moneyline: -155

-155 Knicks Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 238.5

