New York BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.
If you're looking to bet on a game game today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.
Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you think the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the end of the game.
Games in New York Today
Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG 2,MNMT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-225)
- Moneyline Underdog: Capitals (+180)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Elmont, New York
- TV Channel: MSGSN,SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Islanders (-125)
- Moneyline Underdog: Penguins (+105)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)
- Bucks Moneyline: -160
- Nets Moneyline: +135
- Total: 240.5
Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- TV Channel: TNT,Max
- Moneyline Favorite: Bruins (-155)
- Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+130)
- Total: 6
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: BSOK, MSG (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-3.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -155
- Knicks Moneyline: +125
- Total: 238.5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.