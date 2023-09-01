New York BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app guide you through the registration process.
Looking to bet on a game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. Simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 on odds of +110, you'd get $21 back. There isn't a moneyline for this matchup at the moment, but check back later to see if it's posted.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.
The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below a particular number when all is said and done.
Games to Bet on Today
Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lubbock, Texas
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Texas Tech (-17.5)
- Texas Tech Moneyline: -3000
- Sam Houston Moneyline: +1150
- Total: 140.5
Montana Grizzlies vs. Weber State Wildcats
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Ogden, Utah
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Weber State (-4.5)
- Weber State Moneyline: -200
- Montana Moneyline: +165
- Total: 132.5
CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. UCSD Tritons
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: San Diego, California
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: UCSD (-7.5)
- UCSD Moneyline: -350
- CSU Bakersfield Moneyline: +280
- Total: 133.5
New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)
- Browns Moneyline: -350
- Jets Moneyline: +260
- Total: 34.5
UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Tennessee State Tigers
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
- Spread Favorite: Tennessee State (-4.5)
- Tennessee State Moneyline: -200
- UT Martin Moneyline: +165
- Total: 160.5
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: BSNO, KJZZ (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Pelicans (-8.5)
- Pelicans Moneyline: -350
- Jazz Moneyline: +275
- Total: 238.5
NC State Wolfpack vs. Kansas State Wildcats
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Kansas State (-2.5)
- Kansas State Moneyline: -145
- NC State Moneyline: +120
- Total: 47.5
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Canucks (-160)
- Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+135)
- Total: 6
Arizona Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- League: NCAAFB
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Oklahoma (-2.5)
- Oklahoma Moneyline: -145
- Arizona Moneyline: +120
- Total: 59.5
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-9.5)
- Timberwolves Moneyline: -400
- Mavericks Moneyline: +310
- Total: 228.5
