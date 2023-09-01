New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Looking to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that easy! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back in your pocket.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Looking for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set total.

Games in New York Today

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York TV Channel: The CW

The CW Spread Favorite: Syracuse (-1.5)

Syracuse (-1.5) Total: 148.5

Hofstra Pride vs. St. John's Red Storm

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo)

Fox Sports 1 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: St. John's (-9.5)

St. John's (-9.5) Total: 149.5

Siena Saints vs. UMass Minutemen

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

NESN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UMass (-19.5)

UMass (-19.5) Total: 146.5

Columbia Lions vs. Fordham Rams

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York TV Channel: ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Fordham (-7.5)

Fordham (-7.5) Total: 144.5

Iona Gaels vs. Harvard Crimson

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Harvard (-2.5)

Harvard (-2.5) Total: 143.5

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies vs. Akron Zips

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Akron (-1.5)

Akron (-1.5) Total: 137.5

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG-B,BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,MSG-B,BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Sabres (-200)

Sabres (-200) Moneyline Underdog: Blue Jackets (+165)

Blue Jackets (+165) Total: 6.5

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: BSIN, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

BSIN, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Pacers (-3.5)

Pacers (-3.5) Pacers Moneyline: -160

-160 Knicks Moneyline: +135

+135 Total: 246.5

New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG 2,BSSUN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN+,MSG 2,BSSUN (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Moneyline Underdog: Rangers (-110)

Rangers (-110) Total: 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.