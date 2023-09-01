New York BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
Looking to bet on a game today but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think the team you bet on will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10 with odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.
Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Searching for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the end of the game will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.
Games in New York Today
New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bills (-14)
- Bills Moneyline: -1000
- Patriots Moneyline: +625
- Total: 40
Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- TV Channel: ESPN+,MSG-B (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Senators (-150)
- Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+125)
- Total: 7
New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
- League: NHL
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: ESPN+,MSGSN,SportsNet PT (Watch on Fubo)
- Moneyline Favorite: Penguins (-120)
- Moneyline Underdog: Islanders (+100)
- Total: 6
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- League: NBA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: BSOK, YES (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Thunder (-7.5)
- Thunder Moneyline: -350
- Nets Moneyline: +260
- Total: 237.5
