How to Bet

If you haven't played on BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a try, getting registered is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and make sure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a larger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the wager.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games in New York Today

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -125

-125 Knicks Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 223.5

