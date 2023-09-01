New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the process.

Wanting to bet on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain situations. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Betting on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the contest.

Games in New York Today

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. Marist Red Foxes

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

Poughkeepsie, New York TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Marist (-9.5)

Marist (-9.5) Marist Moneyline: -500

-500 Maryland-Eastern Shore Moneyline: +360

+360 Total: 132.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, YES (Watch on Fubo)

KJZZ, YES (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nets (-3.5)

Nets (-3.5) Nets Moneyline: -165

-165 Jazz Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 234.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MSG (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet LA, MSG (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Lakers (-4.5)

Lakers (-4.5) Lakers Moneyline: -175

-175 Knicks Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 234.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.