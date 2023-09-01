New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Just follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games in New York Today

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSWI (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MSG, BSWI (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-2.5)

Bucks (-2.5) Bucks Moneyline: -140

-140 Knicks Moneyline: +115

+115 Total: 243.5

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG,MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

MSG,MSG-B,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Rangers (-200)

Rangers (-200) Moneyline Underdog: Sabres (+165)

Sabres (+165) Total: 6.5

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

BSSO,MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Hurricanes (-175)

Hurricanes (-175) Moneyline Underdog: Islanders (+145)

Islanders (+145) Total: 6

Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES, BSDETX (Watch on Fubo)

YES, BSDETX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nets (-9.5)

Nets (-9.5) Nets Moneyline: -450

-450 Pistons Moneyline: +350

+350 Total: 233.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: Peacock (Watch on Fubo)

Peacock (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bills (-12.5)

Bills (-12.5) Bills Moneyline: -800

-800 Chargers Moneyline: +550

+550 Total: 44

St. John's Red Storm vs. UConn Huskies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: UConn (-11.5)

UConn (-11.5) Total: 147.5

