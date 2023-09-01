New York BetMGM Promo Code - First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
New York BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1
First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
How to Bet
Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.
If you're looking to put money on a game matchup today but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.
Although it can be a little more complicated, betting against the spread can offer a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.
Searching for an easier way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you think the combined score of both teams at the end of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110), you'd get back $19 if the final score is higher than the set point total.
Games to Bet on Today
Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Spread Favorite: Georgia Tech (-6.5)
- Georgia Tech Moneyline: -300
- Nevada Moneyline: +240
- Total: 139.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Broncos (-7.5)
- Broncos Moneyline: -350
- Patriots Moneyline: +275
- Total: 35
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Bears (-4)
- Bears Moneyline: -200
- Cardinals Moneyline: +165
- Total: 43
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-1.5)
- Dolphins Moneyline: -130
- Cowboys Moneyline: +110
- Total: 48.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Old Dominion Monarchs vs. UMass Minutemen
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Spread Favorite: UMass (-6.5)
- UMass Moneyline: -300
- Old Dominion Moneyline: +230
- Total: 154.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1)
- Jaguars Moneyline: -120
- Buccaneers Moneyline: +100
- Total: 43.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Washington Commanders vs. New York Jets
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-3)
- Jets Moneyline: -160
- Commanders Moneyline: +135
- Total: 37
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)
- Lions Moneyline: -160
- Vikings Moneyline: +135
- Total: 47.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers
- League: NFL
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
- Spread Favorite: Packers (-4)
- Packers Moneyline: -210
- Panthers Moneyline: +170
- Total: 37.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
TCU Horned Frogs vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- League: NCAAMBB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Spread Favorite: Hawaii (-5.5)
- Hawaii Moneyline: -250
- TCU Moneyline: +195
- Total: 149.5
Click here for picks and predictions on this game!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.