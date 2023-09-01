Friday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (77-58) squaring off against the New York Yankees (65-69) at 8:10 PM ET (on September 1). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The probable starters are Justin Verlander (10-6) for the Astros and Carlos Rodon (1-4) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

The Yankees have been victorious in 18, or 38.3%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +150 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (565 total), New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Yankees have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Yankees Schedule