Aaron Judge vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Aaron Judge (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, 30 home runs and 61 walks.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 49 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 29.6% of his games in 2023 (24 of 81), and 8.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (39.5%), with more than one RBI in 15 of them (18.5%).
- In 56.8% of his games this year (46 of 81), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.219
|AVG
|.314
|.333
|OBP
|.451
|.527
|SLG
|.723
|17
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|16
|29
|RBI
|28
|53/26
|K/BB
|47/35
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.93 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (167 total, 1.2 per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 25th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.53 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .264 against him.
