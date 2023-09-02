The UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) host the Army Black Knights (0-0) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Army ranked 63rd in scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and 33rd in scoring defense (22.5 points allowed per game) last season. With 325.9 yards of total offense per game (22nd-worst) and 427.4 yards allowed per game on defense (24th-worst), UL Monroe struggled on both sides of the ball last year.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on NFL Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Army vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Army vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics (2022)

Army UL Monroe 365.9 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (116th) 359 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.4 (87th) 288.9 (2nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.6 (104th) 77 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.3 (100th) 12 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (131st)

Army Stats Leaders (2022)

Cade Ballard had a passing stat line last season of 363 yards with a 43.5% completion rate (20-for-46), two touchdowns, two interceptions, and an average of 30.3 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 49 carries for 196 yards and one TD.

Last season Tyhier Tyler took 142 rushing attempts for 662 yards (55.2 per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Riley Tyson ran for 436 yards on 94 carries (36.3 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

Isaiah Alston hauled in 16 catches for 285 yards (23.8 per game) while being targeted 42 times. He also scored one touchdown.

Ay'Juan Marshall also impressed receiving last year. He collected six receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted 12 times.

Braheam Murphy reeled in six passes for 165 yards and one touchdown, putting up 13.8 yards per game last season.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders (2022)

Chandler Rogers completed 67.7% of his passes to throw for 2,403 and 15 touchdowns last season. Rogers also contributed on the ground, collecting five touchdowns on 29.4 yards per game.

Malik Jackson compiled 507 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Tyrone Howell averaged 71 receiving yards and grabbed six receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Jevin Frett caught 30 passes last season on his way to 382 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Alred Luke worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 293 receiving yards (24.4 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Army or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.