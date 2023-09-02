The Army Black Knights (0-0) play the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Black Knights are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the contest.

Army vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: NFL Network
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Army vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Army Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Army (-10) 46.5 -400 +310
DraftKings Army (-10) 46.5 -395 +310
FanDuel Army (-9.5) 46.5 -450 +340
PointsBet - - +280 -357
Tipico Army (-10) - -380 +300

Army vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

  • Army put together a 7-5-0 ATS record last year.
  • When playing as at least 10-point favorites last season, the Black Knights had an ATS record of 3-1.
  • UL Monroe covered five times in 12 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Warhawks had an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 10-point underdogs last season.

