The No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) play the Buffalo Bulls (0-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Wisconsin owned the 91st-ranked offense last season (363.6 yards per game), and it was even more effective defensively, ranking 11th-best with just 303.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Buffalo ranked 75th in the FBS with 377.2 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th in total defense (395.3 yards allowed per contest).

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics (2022)

Buffalo Wisconsin 377.2 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.6 (77th) 395.3 (88th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.5 (9th) 141.9 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.8 (46th) 235.3 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (114th) 18 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 26 (7th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (42nd)

Buffalo Stats Leaders (2022)

Cole Snyder threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also chipped in on the ground, accumulating four touchdowns while racking up 146 yards.

Mike Washington racked up seven rushing touchdowns on 48.1 yards per game last season.

Ron Cook Jr. rushed for 600 yards and four touchdowns last season. He also averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game.

Justin Marshall averaged 64.4 receiving yards and collected nine receiving touchdowns over the course of the 2022 season.

Quian Williams caught 61 passes last season on his way to 743 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jamari Gassett averaged 26.7 receiving yards per game on 2.5 targets per game a season ago.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders (2022)

Graham Mertz's previous season stat line: 2,136 passing yards (164.3 per game), 164-for-287 (57.1%), 19 touchdowns and 10 picks.

Last season Braelon Allen took 229 carries for 1,237 yards (95.2 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi ran for 473 yards on 112 carries (36.4 yards per game), with two rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous year, Chimere Dike grabbed 47 passes (on 75 targets) for 689 yards (53 per game). He also found the end zone six times.

Skyler Bell produced last year, catching 30 passes for 444 yards and five touchdowns. He collected 34.2 receiving yards per game.

Keontez Lewis' stat line last season: 313 receiving yards, 20 catches, three touchdowns, on 47 targets.

