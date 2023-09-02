Buffalo vs. Wisconsin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 2
The Buffalo Bulls (0-0) will look to upset the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 27.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wisconsin vs. Buffalo matchup in this article.
Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-5000
|+1350
|DraftKings
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-3600
|+1500
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|54.5
|-4000
|+1400
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|-5000
|+1450
|Tipico
|Wisconsin (-27.5)
|-
|-4000
|+1200
Buffalo vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends
- Buffalo won seven games against the spread last year, failing to cover or pushing six times.
- Wisconsin covered six times in 13 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Badgers won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 27.5-point favorites.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
